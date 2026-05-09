Forget caste, politics will correct itself: Mohan Bhagwat pushes for inter-caste marriages

MYSURU: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated for inter-caste marriages to eradicate discrimination in the society of which, he said, politicians have taken advantage.

Addressing a special lecture at JSS Mahavidyapeetha in Mysuru, Mohan Bhagwat pushed the public to “forget” caste-based differences and support proactive measures beyond the constitution and law.

Bhagwat said if the public takes corrective steps to eradicate differences, then the politicians will also stop using them to influence voters.

“Politicians take advantage of caste. They cannot get votes by working, but they can get them through caste. Society has to forget caste, then politics will correct itself. Without trying to eradicate caste, one must behave as if there is no caste. Support all proactive measures, not only those given by law and the constitution. Support individuals who marry inter-caste,” he said.

The RSS chief shared an instance when MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of RSS, had supported inter-caste marriage. He shared that Golwalkar viewed inter-caste marriage as an example to set aside the differences, an attitude that Bhagwat said people must adapt.

“The first inter-caste marriage in Maharashtra happened in 1942. It received two well-wisher messages, one from Babasaheb Ambedkar and the other from MS Gowalkar. Later, Gurji (MS Gowalkar) wrote that he was very delighted to hear that you are marrying inter-caste, not for the purpose of fulfilling your desire but to set an example before society that there is no caste. This should be our attitude. If we forget caste, it will stop working in politics, and politicians will forget caste,” he said. (ANI)

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