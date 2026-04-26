India as ‘Vishwaguru’: Seers Endorse Mohan Bhagwat, Iqbal Ansari Backs Unity

Ayodhya: Hindu seers on Saturday while supporting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's conviction that India will become 'vishwaguru' (world leader) in the near future, cautioned that the nation needs to be wary of brain drain. Moreover, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari stressed that India is already a 'vishwaguru' and as long as brotherhood prevails among all religions in India, it will continue to remain so.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of 'Bharat Durga Shakti Sthal' temple in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "Do not harbour doubt, Bharat will become vishwaguru. Earlier, people would ask me if Ram Mandir will ever be built. And I kept saying, "I don't know how, but it will happen."

He added that uncertainty must be replaced with conviction.

Saint Varun Dasji Maharaj emphasised that in order to become a 'vishwaguru', India needs to restrain brain drain.

"India was a 'vishwaguru' earlier as well, but in view of the current international scenario, technological advancements, and scientific progress, the country will also have to stop the brain drain of its talent," he told IANS.

"India can become 'vishwaguru' only if development takes place at double the speed," he added.

While backing RSS Chief Bhagwat's statement, Deveshacharyaji Maharaj of Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi said that those who doubt India in becoming a 'vishwaguru', "are foolish".

"Just as those who doubted the construction of the Ram Temple were foolish. Such people don't deserve to exist in the society," he said.

Praising the sea of talent in India, he asserted, "Today in many countries, Indians have been appointed in some or the other highest position."

Echoing Varun Dasji Maharaj, Deveshacharyaji, too, cautioned the Union government to be mindful of brain drain.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya told IANS, "RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has assured the people of the country. India was, is, and will remain a 'vishwaguru'."

According to him, the RSS Chief has given a message that there are some 'anti-Sanatan' powers who have created a web regarding 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

"Because of this, people are concerned about the safety of Hindus in the country," Paramhans Acharya said.

He also added, "He (Bhagwat) has assured that the future of the country is bright. No one can stop the progress of the nation."

Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Babri Masjid dispute, underlined that while India has already been a 'vishwaguru', as long as brotherhood prevails among the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, it will continue to remain the same.

"Wherever we are lacking, that would be fulfilled as well," he said. Ansari urged that equal respect should be given to all religions in the country. (IANS)

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