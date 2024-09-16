Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan urges TDP government to reconsider plans to privatise medical colleges

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday demanded the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh immediately reconsider its plans to privatise medical colleges and retract the letter sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) that could potentially reduce medical seats in the state.

The YSRCP chief, through a social media post, urged the TDP to prioritise public healthcare by completing the pending work in these institutions, ensuring quality medical education and free healthcare for the poor. He warned that failure to act responsibly could lead to public outrage against the government's actions.

He criticised the coalition government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu for undermining the state's progress in medical education and public healthcare. He denounced the government for rejecting additional MBBS seats offered by the Central government, calling it an act of self-sabotage that denied aspiring students the opportunity to pursue medical education.

Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that while neighbouring states were actively expanding their medical infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh missed a crucial opportunity due to the TDP's "negative response" while stressing that providing quality education and healthcare is a fundamental duty of any government.

