Assam: Tinsukia Medical College gets NMC recognition; MBBS seats in state 1,650 now

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Medical Commission (NMC) accorded recognition to Tinsukia Medical College and approved admission in 100 seats for the MBBS course per year. With this recognition, the number of medical colleges in the state has increased to 14, including AIIMS Guwahati.

At present, there are a total of 1550 seats in 13 medical colleges in the state. With the increase of 100 seats at Tinsukia Medical College, the number will now increase to 1650. Of the total MBBS seats in medical colleges in the state, 15% of the seats go to the All India quota, and the rest are under the state quota. This means that around 247 seats will go to the All India quota, and the remaining 1403 will be under the state quota.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "My deepest gratitude to the medical fraternity of Assam for this achievement. I also extend my thanks to the Prime Minister for graciously inaugurating the Tinsukia Medical College. This milestone marks an important step in healthcare education and service expansion in the state. Gratitude to everyone in Assam's medical system for this outstanding achievement."

Till now, the MBBS seats in the state's medical colleges were divided as follows: AIIMS--50, Dibrugarh, and Gauhati Medical Colleges: 200 each; Barpeta, Jorhat, Silchar, and Tezpur Medical Colleges: 125 each; Diphu, North Lakhimpur, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, and Tinsukia: 100 seats each.

Health Department sources said that the patient-doctor ratio is still less than the national ratio. With new doctors passing from the medical colleges in the state, the ratio will now be better. Until 6-7 years ago, there were around 600 doctors that passed from the medical colleges annually. Now the number has jumped to 1200 per year. Of course, not all doctors join government service, and many go abroad for higher medical degrees or practice privately and join private hospitals. To meet the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals, around 5 to 6 years more will be required, they said.

