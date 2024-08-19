Former Indian Army Chief General Sundararajan Padmanabhan Passes Away at 83

GUWAHATI: Former Indian Army Chief General Sundararajan Padmanabhan has died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Indian Army announced the news on Monday. He was 83 years old.

General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, born on December 5, 1940, in Trivandrum, Kerala, was a highly respected figure in the Indian Army. He was an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun and the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

After completing his training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), he was commissioned into the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery on December 13, 1959.

Over his distinguished career, General Padmanabhan held a variety of important command, staff, and instructional positions. He commanded an Independent Light Battery from 1975 to 1976 and the Gazala Mountain Regiment from 1977 to 1980.