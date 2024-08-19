Tripura: IPFT Plans Protest in New Delhi for Separate ‘Tipraland’

AGARTALA: The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, the partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, will agitate at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on August 23 for the demand of a separate state called Tipraland.

Long has the IPFT been demanding it and bent on declaring the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council as a full state.

Recently, the IPFT has held many agitations in Tripura and in New Delhi to support their demand for a separate state.

The party leaders intend to place a formal memorandum before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asking the central government to create a new state from TTAADC using Articles 2 and 3 of the Indian Constitution.