Former Punjab DSP Gurmeet Singh Convicted by CBI Court in 1992 Abduction Case

NEW DELHI: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday convicted former Punjab Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmeet Singh in the 1992 abduction case of Amrik Singh.

The case originated from a Supreme Court order dated November 15, 1995, in a civil writ petition number 497 filed in the year 1995 (Paramjeet Kaur vs State of Punjab), following an affidavit submitted by Devinder Singh regarding the abduction of his father Amrik Singh on November 25, 1992, from Hotel Amaltash in Ludhiana by a Punjab Police team led by the then DSP Gurmeet Singh.Initially, a preliminary inquiry was registered, followed by the registration of a regular case on February 23, 2000. After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on November 27, 2001, against five police officials- DSP Gurmeet Singh, DSP Parminderjit Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Suba Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Surinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh. Charges were framed against them on April 15, 2004.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on November 6 against two PQS officials, including the Assistant Director, three private individuals and unidentified persons. (IANS)