Amritpal Singh sent to judicial custody, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Ajnala case

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was on Saturday sent to judicial custody and transferred back to Dibrugarh central jail following the conclusion of his two-day police remand in the Ajnala police station attack case.

The controversial Sikh leader was produced before Sub-Divisional Court Judge Palwinder Singh in Ajnala, Punjab, via video-conferencing from Dibrugarh. The court ordered his remand to judicial custody and directed that he be lodged in Dibrugarh central jail, where he had previously been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for three years.

Amritpal Singh was re-arrested by the Punjab police on April 23, hours after his NSA term expired at midnight. He was granted two days of police remand and shifted from Dibrugarh central jail to the local police station for investigation into the February 2023 attack on Ajnala police station.

"The next hearing in the Ajnala case will be conducted on April 30 through video-conferencing, and Amritpal will participate from the jail itself," said Jasbir Kaur, Amritpal Singh's lawyer.

Additionally, the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Dibrugarh has scheduled the next hearing in another case related to Singh, the electronics devices case, for May 7, also via video-conferencing.

Beyond these two cases, at least 12 other FIRs remain pending against Amritpal Singh and his associates across Amritsar, Jalandhar and Moga.

Also Read: Assam: Amritpal Singh undergoes trial in Dibrugarh jail spy camera case