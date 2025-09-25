Four killed, 70 injured in violent clashes with security forces

Leh: Four protesters were killed and over 70 injured in violent clashes between the security forces and unruly protesters in Leh town on Wednesday as the District Magistrate (DM) imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

Chering Dorjay, chairman of Leh Hill Development Council has confirmed to reporters that four people were killed and over 70 injured in Wednesday’s clashes between the protesters and the security forces.

DM Leh, Romil Singh Donk imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNS Act, 2023 citing apprehensions of disturbances to public peace, danger to human life, and possible law and order problems in the district.

In the order, the DM said he was satisfied that immediate preventive and remedial measures were necessary to maintain public order and tranquillity.

Accordingly, several restrictions have been put in place with immediate effect. As per the directive, no procession, rally, or march shall be carried out without the prior written approval of the competent authority.

The use of vehicles mounted with loudspeakers or other sound systems has also been prohibited unless cleared by authorities. The order further bars individuals from making statements that could disturb public peace or incite law-and-order problems. Assembly of five or more people has also been prohibited within the jurisdiction of Leh district. The DM clarified that since such notice cannot be served individually, the order is being passed ex-parte and will remain in force until further instructions.

Officials said the restrictions are aimed at preventing any potential flare-up of tensions and ensuring peace across Leh. Security forces have been instructed to enforce the prohibitory measures strictly.

Scores of unruly protesters pelted stones at police, torched some vehicles including one of the CRPF, vandalised and torched the BJP office and tried to torch the secretariat of the Leh Hill Development Council in the town.

The protesters tried to storm the secretariate building, which was foiled by police using tear-smoke shells and baton charge.

Wednesday’s protests started in solidarity with hunger strikers who had been fasting for nearly two weeks, but quickly took a violent turn when the crowd attempted to storm and set fire to the Leh Hill Council Secretariat.

Scores of protesters carrying placards and banners marched towards the Secretariat, raising slogans against the administration and demanding that their grievances be addressed at the earliest.

Witnesses said that as the protest swelled in numbers, a section of the crowd became unruly and tried to torch the Hill Council Secretariat building.

Clashes erupted on Wednesday between protesting youths and the police as protestors called for hastening of talks between the Centre and the representatives of Ladakh region, pertaining to the demand for inclusion in the 6th Schedule, statehood and protecting the fragile ecosystem of the region. (IANS)

