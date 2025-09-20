Section 163 enforced in Udalguri ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a bid to ensure law and order during the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025, the Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, Pulak Patgiri, has enforced Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code across the district with immediate effect.

The order prohibits gatherings of five or more persons, demonstrations, and activities that could potentially disturb peace in front of polling stations or public places. However, the restriction will not apply to voters arriving to cast their votes.

Carrying of arms, explosives, or dangerous items has been strictly banned, except for personnel from police, paramilitary, or military forces. Bursting of firecrackers in public spaces, roads, railway stations, and bus stands has also been barred. Likewise, meetings, rallies, processions, and sit-in demonstrations without prior approval have been prohibited. The directive further restricts inflammatory speeches, anti-national slogans, communal posters, and wall writings. Use of microphones or loudspeakers without permission is banned.

On polling day, a 100-meter radius around every polling station will be under stricter control. Activities such as canvassing after the campaign period, displaying campaign materials, inducing voters, obstructing voters, using loudspeakers, shouting slogans, or creating disturbances will be strictly prohibited. The use of loudspeakers within 48 hours prior to polling has also been banned.

The administration has made it clear that the order will remain in force until further notice and violators will face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, movement to and from neighbouring Bhutan via Bhairabkunda has been restricted during the election period. Exceptions will be made in cases of medical emergencies, subject to valid documentation. Vehicles carrying essential commodities will also be allowed with proper authorization. Additionally, voters from the ten constituencies of Udalguri district currently in Bhutan will be permitted to return to exercise their franchise upon producing valid documents.

