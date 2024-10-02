Assam: Court grants bail to all ten accused in APSC cash-for-job-scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the inclusion of ten additional names in the charge sheet for the accused in the cash-for-scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The ten officials appeared before the court today. They were Nabanita Sharma, Ashima Kalita, Amritraj Choudhury, Tridip Roy, Bikram Aditya Bora, Nandita Hazarika, Kulpradeep Bhattacharya, Nitumoni Das, Siddhartha Barua, and Mridul Hazarika. The court granted bail to all ten accused. The next hearing is on November 8.

