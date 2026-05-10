From destruction to revival: Somnath Temple reflects centuries of faith and resilience

GIR SOMNATH: Somnath Temple, regarded as the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is set to mark 75 years since its reopening in independent India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the shrine on May 11 as part of the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' commemorations.

The observance coincides with two milestones linked to the temple's history - 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on Somnath in 1026 and the 75th anniversary of its ceremonial reopening on May 11, 1951, when India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, dedicated the reconstructed temple to the nation.

Located on the Arabian Sea coast at Prabhas Patan in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, Somnath is among India's most revered pilgrimage destinations and occupies a central place in Hindu religious tradition. Mentioned in the Shiva Purana, the temple enshrines one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is associated with the worship of Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and Shakti traditions.

The Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Stotram places Somnath first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, underlining its significance in India's spiritual and civilisational heritage.

Over centuries, the temple has become identified not only with religious devotion but also with repeated cycles of destruction and reconstruction. According to historical accounts and traditional narratives, the temple's most turbulent period began in January 1026, when it faced its first recorded attack by invading forces.

Between the 11th and 18th centuries, the shrine was repeatedly attacked and rebuilt.

Successive reconstructions were undertaken by rulers and devotees, including King Kumarapala in the 12th century, the ruler of Junagadh in the 13th century and later by the Maratha queen of Indore, Ahilyabai Holkar, in the 18th century.

The temple's modern reconstruction began after Independence, when Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins in 1947 and supported rebuilding efforts as a symbol of restoring national confidence and cultural continuity.

Constructed in the Kailash Mahameru Prasad architectural style, the present temple was consecrated on May 11, 1951.

Prime Minister Modi, who also serves as chairman of the Somnath Trust, is expected to participate in ceremonies marking the anniversary. (IANS)

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