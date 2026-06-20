From water yoga to marathon runs, India unites in wellness

New Delhi: As preparations intensify for the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, yoga-themed events, fitness drives and awareness programmes were organised across several states, highlighting the growing popularity of the annual wellness celebration.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, participants took part in a unique water yoga session at Bargad Ghat on the Yamuna River. Swimming coach Tribhuvan Nishad said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote yoga.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined a ‘Run for Yoga’ event, encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles through fitness and regular yoga practice.

West Bengal witnessed strong participation as Sonarpur North MLA Debashish Dhar flagged off a two-kilometre Yoga Run and meditation walk in South 24 Parganas. Police personnel, residents and wellness enthusiasts joined the event promoting fitness and mindfulness.

In Jammu, Vishva Yoga Sansthan organised a three-day yoga programme involving students and local residents. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa attended as chief guest. A separate yoga session at Jammu Airport saw participation from CISF personnel, airport staff and security officials.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports also conducted a Yoga Day programme in Ramban district under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focusing on physical and mental well-being among senior citizens. Meanwhile, Srinagar hosted its first-ever floating yoga session on the Pokhribal waterbody.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a yoga camp at Dera Baba Bhumanshah in Sirsa and stressed the importance of yoga for a balanced lifestyle. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma similarly participated in a yoga session in Jaipur, urging citizens to make yoga a part of their daily routine.

This year’s International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlights yoga’s role in promoting vitality, resilience, independence and preventive healthcare, particularly among older adults. (IANS)

Also read: AIIMS Guwahati to observe International Yoga Day 2026