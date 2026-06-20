FSSAI Serves Notices to Food Firms Over Misleading Claims, Branding and Labelling Violations

New Delhi: Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for alleged violations related to misleading product claims, branding and labelling practices, as well as consumer complaints, and directed them to take corrective measures.

In a post on social media platform X, FSSAI said the notices were issued under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, concerning misleading brand names, trade names, product claims, labelling violations and other consumer grievances.

According to details shared by the regulator, notices have been served to multiple food businesses over claims that allegedly violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, or could mislead consumers.

Among the companies pulled up by the regulator was Pluckk, whose mango fruit juice carrying a ‘No Added Sugar’ claim came under scrutiny as the ingredient list reportedly declared mango pulp and sugar cane juice. According to the regulator, the claim could create a misleading impression regarding the product’s sugar content.

In addition, the regulator questioned the use of the term ‘Natural Paneer’ on a paneer product, saying the description violated provisions governing the use of the word natural for composite foods. (IANS)

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