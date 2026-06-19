FSSAI stresses use of food-grade and corrosion-proof equipment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed hygienic and sanitary requirements for equipment and utensils used during food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage. The guidelines are to be followed by Food Business Operators (FBOs) under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

According to Schedule 4 of the aforesaid Regulations of 2011, all equipment, utensils and food-contact surfaces used in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage shall be made of food-grade, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant materials and shall be maintained in a hygienic condition so as to prevent contamination of food. The Regulations further require that such equipment and utensils be adequately cleaned and disinfected at appropriate intervals.

The directive was passed by FSSAI after it was brought to the Authority’s notice that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations.

FSSAI stressed that the use of rusted, corroded, damaged, inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with the sanitary and hygienic requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Regulations of 2011.

In view of the above, the FSSAI directed all FBOs to ensure strict compliance with the following: Only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades and cutting equipment are used in food handling and processing operations; knives, blades and cutting equipment used are maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and are free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defect that may contaminate food; rusted, corroded, chipped, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and cutting equipment are immediately removed from use and replaced; adequate cleaning, sanitisation and sterilisation procedures, wherever applicable, are in place for knives, blades and cutting equipment at prescribed intervals.

The Authority further warned that any non-compliance observed shall attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and regulations made under the Act.

Towards that end, the Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs and Regional Directors, FSSAI, have been requested to direct the concerned Licensing Authorities and Food Safety Officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and ensure compliance with the above provisions.

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