NEW DELHI: The FSSAI on Sunday said it has initiated prosecution proceedings against popular packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International, after a laboratory examination found its water sample unsafe.

The food safety regulator said in a statement that the initial analysis of the Bisleri water found that the sample did not meet the prescribed limits for bromate, following which it was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The company subsequently exercised its right to appeal, and the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further examination. However, the second laboratory assessment also classified the water as unsafe, identifying the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). (IANS)