Guwahati Water Plant Under Scanner After Worms, Missing Licenses Exposed

The packaged drinking water business in Guwahati has come under heavy scrutiny after a local facility in Kahilipara was allegedly caught operating under severely unhygienic conditions.

The issue came to light after a video went viral on social media, prompting an inspection by a team from the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) led by local activist Sukumar Barman. The inspection at the plant—operating under names associated with 'Raunak' and 'RannaaQ Life Water'—revealed alarming health hazards.

Water was being drawn from uncovered boring tanks surrounded by garbage, algae, and bird droppings. Shockingly, visible white worms and floating sediments were found inside 20-litre jars sealed and ready for public distribution.

When confronted, plant operators completely failed to produce mandatory compliance documents, including a GMC trade licence, Food Safety (FSSAI) certificates, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) clearances, or Pollution Control Board testing reports.

Activists allege that multiple such unauthorized water units are operating illegally across the city without regulatory NOCs.

While the viral exposé has triggered widespread public anxiety over water contamination, official action and a formal response from regulatory authorities are currently awaited.