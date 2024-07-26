Ex-Agniveers to get 10 pc reservation, age relaxation in CISF, BSF, SSB, CRPF, RPF

New Delhi: In line with a historic decision, ex-Agniveers will get a 10 per cent reservation, age relaxation and exemption from PET (Physical Efficiency Test) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Services Selection Board (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Director General (DG) CRPF Anish Dayal Singh said that the CRPF has made all arrangements to recruit ex-Agniveers.

“All arrangements are made to recruit ex-Agniveers into the CRPF. The reservation and age relaxation (RR) for inducting ex-Agniveers into the CRPF have come from the Home Ministry. The first batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 5 years. Other than that, they have a 10 per cent reservation. They will also be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET),” he said.

“The second batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 3 years. The force will get a disciplined person from the very first day, as the Agniveers are already trained, and the force won’t have to make an extra effort. This will ensure trained manpower for the forces,” DG Singh added.

DG SSB Daljit Singh Chaudhary said that the decision to recruit ex-Agniveers will give livelihood to lakhs of ex-Agniveers along with the availability of trained manpower for the forces.

“SSB has amended its RRs for inducting ex-Agniveers into the force by relaxing the age limit and PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years. There is no physical test for ex-Agniveers. This decision will give livelihood to lakhs of ex-Agniveers along with the availability of trained manpower for the forces,” he said.

DG RPF Manoj Yadava said that 10 per cent of constable posts have been reserved for ex-Agniveers in RPF.

“10 per cent of constable posts have been reserved for ex-Agniveers in RPF. The force is all geared up to welcome ex-Agniveers with age relaxation and exemption from PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, the age relaxation will be 3 years. This decision will go a long way towards strengthening the security forces,” he said.

CISF Director General, Neena Singh, stated that the CISF is geared up to induct ex-Agniveers into the force.

“As per the decision taken by MHA, CISF is geared up to induct ex-Agniveers into the force. They will get 10 per cent reservation in posts of constable, relaxation in age and PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, it will be reduced to 3 years. The induction of ex-Agniveers into the CISF is essential, as the force will get eligible, deserving, and trained manpower which will ensure discipline in the Force. Ex-Agniveers will also get an opportunity to work in CISF,” she said.

BSF DG Nitin Agrawal said that all the forces in which ex-Agniveers will be recruited will get the benefit.

“BSF finds ex-Agniveers suitable for the force after 4 years of experience. They will get a 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation. We are getting trained soldiers whom we can send across borders by providing minimum training. All the forces from which these ex-Agniveers will be recruited will benefit. We are waiting for them, and as soon as they come, we’ll give them conversion training and depute them to the border. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, the age relaxation will be 3 years,” he said.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre in June 2022 and is designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. Those recruited under the scheme are called ‘Agniveers’.

The government has said there will be several jobs and other avenues open for the youth who are not retained in the defence forces after four years.

On completion of the four-year tenure, about 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained in the Indian Armed Forces as regular cadres for a minimum of 15 years. The remaining will get assistance for further employment avenues. The Agniveers will be given Rs 11.71 lakhs as Seva Nidhi Package on their exit, which will be exempted from Income Tax. However, there will be no pensionary benefits. (ANI)

