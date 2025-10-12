Future of India-Afghanistan relations is very bright: Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi

Saharanpur: Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday received a warm welcome during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, he highlighted the bright future of India-Afghanistan relations, indicating a positive trajectory in bilateral ties. Muttaqi thanked the Ulema and people of the area for their warm welcome, appreciating the large turnout.

“The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful to them for the warm welcome they extended to me... I am thankful to the Ulema of Deoband and the people of the area for this warm welcome... The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi’s visit demonstrates the strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan. Muttaqi’s visit aims to strengthen India-Afghanistan relations, focusing on economic, security, and cultural cooperation.

India has been a significant investor in Afghanistan’s development, and the visit may explore ways to enhance economic ties, trade, and investment.

India’s engagement with Afghanistan is driven by strategic interests, including regional stability and security. The visit may also touch on regional dynamics, including Pakistan’s role in the region and its impact on India-Afghanistan relations. (ANI)

