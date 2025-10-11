India, Afghanistan agree to form trade committee, says visiting FM Muttaqi

New Delhi : Afghanistan and India have agreed to set up a trade committee aimed at enhancing economic cooperation, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday.

“Both sides agreed to create a trade committee... Due to opportunities opened in Afghanistan in terms of investment, and activities in minerals and energy, we invited the Indian side to explore work in these areas,” Muttaqi said, highlighting the potential for increased business and investment ties between the two countries.

Earlier this year, in April India’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Anand Prakash, had visited Kabul to discuss political and trade relations. Prior to that in January this year, Muttaqi had met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai.

The Afghan FM also highlighted that his discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues. “I had a detailed meeting with EAM Jaishankar, including economic, political, diplomatic, regional and security... Some of the achievements were the Indian government’s upgradation of technical presence at the embassy... And a diplomatic delegation of the Islamic Emirate will arrive in Delhi.” “We also agreed to strengthen the air corridor to strengthen our trade. EAM pledged to broaden health activities in Afghanistan, and we appreciate the assistance provided for the victims of the earthquake,” the visiting minister said.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception in India, Muttaqi said, “I would like to welcome all and am glad to be in Delhi... This is my first time visiting India as the FM of Afghanistan, and I appreciate the warm hospitality shown to us by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government.”

During bilateral meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar said that India would upgrade its Kabul mission to embassy in Kabul. The embassy was shut after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar handed over five ambulances as a “gesture of goodwill” to Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday in the national capital.

The five ambulances are a part of the gift of 20 ambulances to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting our long-standing support for the Afghan people.”

During the bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi, the EAM had underscored how, as a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in Afghanistan’s development and progress. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a week-long visit to India. Muttaqi’s visit from October 9-16 marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. (ANI)

