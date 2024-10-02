Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Celebrating India’s Father of Freedom

GUWAHATI: Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2nd on the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi.

He was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Every year, India honors the day as a national holiday to celebrate his contributions to the country. Also, on this day, it is marked as National Anti-Drug Addiction Day and International Day of Non-Violence in recognition of Mahatma Gandhi.

He is honored with many schemes and initiatives put forward by the Indian government. On this day, the state as well as the central government imposes some restrictions, such as a ban on smoking, plastic, alcohol, and meat, in addition to cleaning through the Swachhta Mission and launching more schemes to pay homage to Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year and finds a place in the list of each state and territory in India. On the day, religious prayer services and tributes are held across the country, mainly at the cremation site- Gandhi memorial known as Raj Ghat, New Delhi.

Some of the popular activities are prayer meetings and remembrance events conducted by colleges, local bodies and social and political institutions.

Awards are given for projects in schools and communities working for nonviolence and doing homage to the great service Gandhi rendered to India's struggle towards independence. His favorite devotional song, "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram," is often sung in his memory.

Statues of Mahatma Gandhi across the nation wear flowers and garlands, while most people opt for an alcohol-free and meat-free day. All government offices, banks, and post offices remain closed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in Gandhi Jayanti 2014, which entered its second phase on Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

However, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence in 2007. Subhas Chandra Bose called Gandhi the "National Father." It was Gandhi's ideology of non-violent resistance that paved the way for India to win independence from British rule.