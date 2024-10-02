Assam: PM Modi Leads Virtual Groundbreaking for Four CBG Plants by Oil India

GUWAHATI: In the most significant step toward a clean and green energy paradigm, the Prime Minister of India virtually today inaugurated on Swachh Bharat Diwas the ground breaking of thirty-three Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants to be constructed throughout the country.

Of them, four major projects of Oil India Limited shall come up in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia in Assam.

As part of the vision for a sustainable energy future through the Government of India, OIL has targeted the setting up of 25 CBG plants by 2024-25, fund for which will be made available by PSUs or in partnership with private entrepreneurs.

This is the first-ever initiative in India in its pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future. Oil India Limited plans to transition to alternative energy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, providing economic, environmental, and social benefits.

OIL is contributing to the Swachh Bharat mission while itself heading toward making the environment cleaner and healthier. OIL's commitment to sustainability goes beyond the letter of the regulations-it is about a legacy that will last the test of time, for generations to come.

Modern zero liquid discharge systems are installed in the new CBG plants that have been designed to have minimal impact on the environment. A plant would process 125 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste of the surrounding municipalities into approximately 2 tonnes of compressed biogas for the day.

This biogas can be fed to the local city gas distribution network or sold directly to CNG retailers. These plants abate pollution by efficient use of wastes while offering clean energy alternative.

This program falls inline with the GOI's 'Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation' (SATAT) and GOBARdhan schemes that focus on providing a thrust for the use of CBG as a clean, affordable fuel.

These plants will also create a big employment source at local levels, enhancing the development of economic development and improving general living standards at local levels. The establishment of such plants will further decrease reliance on imported fuels for the country, when the country becomes more self-sufficient in terms of energy.

Today, the boundary for its four location sites in Assam was conducted ceremoniously. Honorable top government officials, industry leaders, and community representatives attended and expressed enthusiasm to see the positive environmental and socio-economic impacts that these plants are expected to create.