Gandhis’ absence from Wayanad sparks row: BJP calls it use and throw model

NEW DELHI: The Wayanad landslide, which resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and displaced many, has emerged as a new point of contention between the BJP and Congress, with the former accusing the latter of ‘apathetic and indifferent’ treatment by its public representatives.

The BJP has criticised the Gandhis, especially Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the current MP representing the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, for failing to visit the constituency even a week following the tragic disaster. The party has also accused the Gandhi siblings of exploiting the constituency for their own ‘political survival’. Several BJP spokespersons slammed the Gandhi siblings for not visiting Wayanad and also took a series of swipes at them, including “part-time politicians”, absentee landlord and the Gandhis’ “use and throw model”.

BJP national spokesperson C.R. Kesavan said, "Wayanad is nothing but a political pawn for the Congress’ first family. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has completely neglected Wayanad and abandoned the constituency like an absentee landlord, much like Rahul Gandhi did when he was the MP."

“Wayanad suffering while Priyanka and Rahul missing”, Shehzad Poonawala was more caustic in his swipe. “Days after the latest Wayanad landslide claimed lives and caused widespread devastation, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Vadra has found the time to visit the affected area or meet the victims. This is their use-and-throw model,” he said in scathing charge.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha called them political tourists and said that besides a single condolence post on social media, they were behaving like "part-time politicians".

Pawan Khera, Congress media and publicity chairman, dismissed BJP’s charge of insensitivity and defended the no-visits by the Gandhis to Wayanad after landslides.

Speaking to IANS, Khera said, “If there is a natural disaster, why should there be a VIP visit. There should be a VIP visit only to flag the gaps before the government, if it is insensitive in addressing the concerns of victims and their woes. Right now, the government in Kerala is active, relief measures are underway, and there is no need to disrupt those measures.” “Those questioning the absence of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi must understand that the VIP visits are meant to flag the gaps and missing links. There is no such need,” he added. (IANS)

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