Ganesh Chaturthi inspires us to move forward on path of progress: President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity in people's lives.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings and is traditionally invoked before important undertakings.

In a statement, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Calling Lord Shri Ganesha a symbol of "wisdom, prudence, prosperity, and beginnings", the President said, "The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi infuses energy, knowledge, and positivity into our lives. This holy festival inspires us to move forward on the path of progress with new resolutions in life."

"I pray that Lord Shri Ganesha brings happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity to everyone's life. May we all pledge to contribute to nation-building," she added.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in Maharashtra, with devotees bringing beautifully crafted Ganesha idols into their homes and public pandals. Elaborate decorations, devotional ceremonies and cultural programmes are held during the festivities, while devotees offer prayers, flowers, sweets and other offerings to the deity.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 14, marking the beginning of the festive period dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The celebrations will culminate in Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, when devotees traditionally bid farewell to the deity through immersion processions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, praying that the sacred festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha brings renewed energy, enthusiasm and prosperity to people's lives and contributes to the country's continued progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the Remover of Obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavours succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress -- this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" (IANS)

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