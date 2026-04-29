Gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Salim Dola deported to India in major anti-narcotics breakthrough

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough for Indian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a key figure in an international drug syndicate, was deported on Tuesday. The operation marks a major step in the country’s ongoing crackdown on transnational narcotics networks.

According to sources, Dola was brought to Delhi airport in the early hours aboard a special aircraft following a coordinated operation involving Indian intelligence agencies and their international counterparts. Officials confirmed that the deportation was carried out after sustained efforts and close collaboration between multiple agencies across jurisdictions.

Dola was recently arrested in Istanbul, Turkey, in a joint operation involving local law enforcement and intelligence units. His detention was based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Indian authorities, particularly the Mumbai Police, had been seeking his custody for years in connection with multiple narcotics-related cases.

Officials estimate that Dola operated a drug empire worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore, making him one of the most significant players in the syndicate. His arrest is seen as a major blow not only to the Dawood Ibrahim network but also to its alleged financial channels. Investigators believe that proceeds from narcotics trafficking were used to fund activities detrimental to India’s security interests. (IANS)

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