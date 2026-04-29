No place safe for drug kingpins: Home Minister Amit Shah on Salim Dola’s deportation

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the deportation of Salim Dola marks a major breakthrough in the Modi government’s mission to dismantle drug cartels, and showcases the Centre’s “zero tolerance against Narco syndicate”.

Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Turkey and deported to India on Tuesday. He was brought to New Delhi in a special aircraft and handed over to the Central Intelligence officials.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Zero tolerance against Narco syndicate. The Narcotics Control Bureau of India today made a major breakthrough in securing the return of notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola from Turkey. Under Modi govt’s mission to ruthlessly smash drug cartels, our anti-narcotics agencies have extended their claws across borders through a robust network of global agencies.” “Now, no matter where they hide, no place is safe for drug kingpins,” the Home Minister added. (IANS)

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