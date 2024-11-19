Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Arrested In US

NEW DELHI: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States, in a significant breakthrough for Indian law enforcement.

Wanted for his alleged involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and last month’s killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Bishnoi was apprehended following an international manhunt.

He is also a suspect in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home earlier this year.

The arrest of Bishnoi coincides with a stepped-up effort by Indian authorities to prosecute him. A non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court supported the recent extradition procedures started by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.