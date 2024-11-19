Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Arrested In US

NEW DELHI: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States, in a significant breakthrough for Indian law enforcement.
Wanted for his alleged involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and last month’s killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Bishnoi was apprehended following an international manhunt.
He is also a suspect in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home earlier this year.
The arrest of Bishnoi coincides with a stepped-up effort by Indian authorities to prosecute him. A non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court supported the recent extradition procedures started by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.
He was also the target of a Red Corner Notice from Interpol, which made his apprehension a top priority worldwide. Before being discovered in the United States, Bishnoi, who allegedly used a forged passport to escape India, was thought to be hiding in Canada.
His brother Lawrence Bishnoi is the leader of the Bishnoi gang, which has been connected to targeted killings, organized crime, and the funding of terrorism. Following Moosewala's murder, which stunned the country and brought attention to the gang's growing power, it became well-known.
This year, the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence raised further alarms, with threats allegedly tied to Lawrence Bishnoi over the actor’s involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. Security around Salman Khan was heightened after the incident.
The gang is also under investigation for its alleged role in a conspiracy to fund and recruit individuals for extremist activities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s anti-terror unit, had added Anmol Bishnoi to its most-wanted list, offering a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to his capture. His arrest is expected to provide crucial insights into the gang’s operations and international links.
With extradition proceedings now underway, Indian authorities hope to uncover the full scope of Bishnoi’s criminal activities. His arrest marks a critical step in dismantling a global syndicate that has left a trail of violence and fear across India and beyond.
