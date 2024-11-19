Trials of India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train Set To Start In 2025

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is set to embark on a historic journey with the introduction of its hydrogen-powered train. It will cover a 90-kilometer distance from Jind to Sonipat in Haryana and is scheduled for trial runs in January 2025. The Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu is where the locomotive was designed.

Fuel cell-powered trains use a combination of hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity. Water vapor, the process' sole output, is a sustainable substitute for traditional diesel engines and a step toward the railways' ambitious target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The total costs amount to an astounding Rs. 80 crores for each train and an additional Rs. 70 crores to create the ground infrastructure for running train services in mountainous and heritage terrain. Likewise, at this moment, Indian Railways is developing hydrogen-based maintenance options that include procuring five hydrogen-powered tower cars for Rs. 10 crores each.