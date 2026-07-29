Assam Floods: Bokakhat’s Gutung still submerged after 10 days of flooding

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Gutung area under Mahuramukh in Bokakhat co-district has remained submerged under floodwaters for the past ten days. Amid the ongoing flood crisis, a grieving family was forced to carry the body of their teenage son by hand boat for nearly three kilometres to perform his last rites.

Hariprasad Loing (15 years), the elder son of Abhijit Loing and Bichitra Loing of Gutung village, passed away suddenly at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital on Sunday.

After developing a fever, Hariprasad was initially admitted to Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Jorhat Medical College for advanced treatment. However, shortly after reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

When the family brought his body back home, the entire village was still inundated by floodwaters, leaving them with no dry land to perform the funeral. With the help of local villagers, the body was finally transported by a hand-operated boat for about three kilometres to a raised patch of land, where the last rites were conducted.

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