Gen Z creating new technologies: PM Modi lauds start-ups in space sector

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian Gen Z for its contributions to the space sector after the government opened the sector to private players.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Indian space start-up Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing and unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites into orbit.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony via video conferencing, the Prime Minister stated that more than 300 start-ups are functioning in India's space sector after the entry of the private players.

He said, "India's youth puts the nation's interests first. They utilise every opportunity wisely. When the government opened the space sector, the country's youth, especially our Gen Z, leapt forward to take full advantage of it. Today, India's more than 300 space start-ups are giving new hope to India's space future."

Further, he praised the Gen Z for taking up roles in engineering, designing and coding, creating new technology. The Prime Minister noted that the Indian space sector is becoming an "attractive destination" for global players to invest in.

"Today, Gen Z engineers, Gen Z designers, Gen Z coders, and Gen Z scientists are creating new technologies, whether in propulsion systems, composite materials, rocket stages, or satellite platforms. India's youth are working in fields that were unimaginable just a few years ago. India's private space talent is making its mark globally. India's space sector is becoming an attractive destination for global investors," PM Modi said.

He also stated that India will emerge as a global leader in the satellite launch ecosystem and praised the youth's risk-taking ability and innovative thinking. (ANI)

