Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash: Delhi lawyers to abstain from work on November 4

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations of Delhi was held on Sunday, where it was unanimously resolved that lawyers will abstain from work on November 4, 2024.

This decision comes in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad, allegedly directed by the district judge.

Advocate Jagdeep Vats, of the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations of Delhi, condemned the police's actions while talking with ANI. He stated that the lathi charge on lawyers inside the courtroom is highly condemnable and must be addressed.

Recently, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the alleged violent actions of the police against advocates inside the Ghaziabad court premises, characterizing the incident as an egregious violation of rights and the rule of law.

The association specifically criticizes the high-handedness of the UP Police, noting that such acts of aggression under the direction of the District & Sessions Judge, Anil Kumar-X, are unacceptable and undermine the integrity of the judicial system. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) resolution has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attacks on the dignity of advocates. In light of recent events, the SCBA demands immediate action from both the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh Government to address the situation effectively. (ANI)

