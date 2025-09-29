Give Ladakh a voice, give them 6th Schedule: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

NEW DELHI: Alleging that Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are "under attack by the BJP and RSS," Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the Centre to "give them the 6th Schedule."

A total of 44 people have been arrested, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, in connection with the September 24 violence in Leh, in which four people were killed. Wangchuk, the main voice behind the demand for the 6th Schedule for Ladakh, was on a hunger strike, which he ended right after the violence unfolded.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are under attack by the BJP and RSS. Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing 4 young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk. Stop the killing. Stop the violence. Stop the intimidation. Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule."

On September 26, two days after the death of four people amid firing by police during violent protests in the Union Territory, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".

Addressing a press conference in Leh on Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal said that the police have nabbed the main orchestrators of the violence, including activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He said, "We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges."

The official alleged activist Sonam Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan and questioned his visits to the neighbouring countries.

He said, "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done." (ANI)

