Goa Club Fire: Inquiry committee visits Arpora incident site

PANJIM: A high-level inquiry committee on Monday visited the restaurant-cum-club in Goa's Arpora, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people. The inquiry committee, comprising the District Magistrate, SP (South), Deputy Director (Fire and Emergency Services) and Director (Forensics), visited the incident site as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have arrested a fifth individual in connection with the devastating fire.

According to police, the latest accused, Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, 49, a resident of Punjabi Basti, Sabji Mandi, Delhi, oversaw daily operations of Birch by Romeo Lane on behalf of the owners. He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

A Goa Police team is currently in Delhi to trace and arrest the owners, Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who continue to remain wanted in the case.

Officials from multiple government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning to examine potential compliance lapses and procedural violations. Police officials said the investigation is being conducted on priority, and further action will follow based on its findings.

Earlier, Goa authorities had suspended Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and former Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, citing regulatory lapses, said the official.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance," Dr Shamila Monteiro, Director of Fisheries and the then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, suspended with immediate effect." Additionally, Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, then Director and Additional Director of Panchayat, and Reghuvir D Bagkar, then Secretary of Village Panchayat, Arpora-Nagoa, have also been placed under suspension, the Directorate of Vigilance added. (ANI)

