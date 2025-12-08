Assam Youths Dead in Goa Tragedy: Pall of Gloom Descends in Silchar and Dhemaji

Cachar: The devastating fire that claimed the lives of 25 individuals at Laguna Nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, is considered to be one of the worst nightlife tragedies the state has seen in recent years. Among the dead were three young men from Assam. Two victims were residents of the Cachar district, while one hailed to Dhemaji.

The victims from Cachar have been identified as Manojit Mal (24) of Shilikuri Grant Part-II and Rahul Tanti (32) of Kathal Bagan, Biltila. They were employees who had travelled to Goa to earn a living.

Manojit had been working in the club’s kitchen for the last five months. Being the eldest son, he was a pillar of support to his parents, younger brother, and two sisters. His sudden death has left the family shattered, facing an uncertain and painful future.