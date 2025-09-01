Massive truck hijack busted: Six arrested, stolen goods recovered in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A Silchar-bound 16-wheeler truck bearing registration number AS01JC4557 was hijacked from Sonapur in Guwahati on August 14. The truck was carrying about 700 rods and 24-foot-long blue colour jindal tingpats, 600 bags of tea leaves, tarpaulins, butter, chocolate, clothes, paints, potatoes, and porridge worth over Rs 60 lakh.

The owner of the truck had lodged a complaint at Sonapur police station on August 18. Based on the FIR, Sonapur police registered a case and after a search operation, recovered the empty truck from Sivasagar’s Cherekapar.

The Sonapur police then arrested one Bhaskar Chutia from Haluwating Burah Goan under Haluwating PS in Sivasagar district, along with one Utpal Das. The police had also arrested Nawaz Hussain and Mehtaj Khan, who bought and stored the tingpat, but later released them.

A team from the Haluwating PS recovered 54 pieces of tinpats from Bamun Pukhuri Chari Ali under Haluwating PS kept hidden in a paddy field on August 29 in a joint operation with Amguri and Sonapur police stations. On the same day, 48 more pieces of tinpats were recovered by Amguri police from Japisajia village.

In this connection, Amguri police arrested Monuj Gogoi and Diganta Gohain. The three persons who were involved in hiding the tinpats are still absconding and Haluwating police have launched a massive operation to nab them.

