‘Goli’ from Pakistan will be replied with ‘Gola’, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

JAMMU: Asserting that there is no fear of cross-border firing in border areas of J&K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that if Pakistan fires a bullet, it will be responded by a mortar shell.

Addressing a campaign rally in Nowshera of Rajouri district, he said, "Concrete bunkers have been made in border areas like Nowshera by us, but I assure you that these bunkers are not needed now."

The Union Minister said, "Agar Woh Goli Chalayenge, To Hum Gola Chalayenge" (There will be no cross-border firing from Pakistan, and if they fire a bullet, we will respond with a mortar shell).

Slamming the Congress and National Conference, he said, "Congress and National Conference (NC) do not want reservations for Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, OBCs, Valmiki Samaj etc, they say they will review these reservations if they form the government in J&K."

"Rahul Gandhi said in America recently that the reservations are not needed in India as those given reservations have progressed enough and are now part of the creamy layer in the country," he said.

Hitting out at NC leader Farooq Abdullah, the Union Home Minister said, "Farooq Abdullah went to Poonch and Rajouri and told Gujjars and Bakarwals that if the Paharis got the reservation, they would cut into the Gujjar Bakarwal reservations."

"The NC and Congress governments in J&K and Delhi did not give you reservations. I promise you that after these elections, we will give Paharis reservations in promotions also so that your children do not become only collectors and district SPs in the future, but chief secretaries and DGPs as well," he added.

He challenged NC leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that "even if they hang themselves upside down, they cannot snatch your reservations as long as Narendra Modi is the PM of the country."

Attacking the NC and Congress for wanting the Modi government to talk to Pakistan, the Union Minister said that there can be no dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism ends completely. He assured the people that no terrorist or stone pelter would be released from jail.

Home Minister Shah asserted that they (NC-Congress) want to change the name of Shankaracharya Hillock to "Takht-e-Suleman" and that of Hari Parbat Hillock to "Koh-e-Maran", but "since generations, it has been Shankaracharya hill and Hari Parbat Hill and it will continue to be the same for all the generations to come."

He appealed to the voters of Nowshera to elect BJP candidate Ravinder Raina. Highlighting the changed security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir after BJP-led NDA came to power, he said there were times when even the home minister of the country could not dare go to the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He also promised to increase the limit of golden card for free health treatments from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and farmers' assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

He said that PM Modi has decided that every village with a population of 50 people will now be connected through Pradhan Mantri Graming Sadak Yojana, benefitting the populace living in far-off mountainous areas.

He promised two LPG cylinders free on Raksha Bandhan every year, a metro and international airport in Jammu, a water sports facility in Ranjit Sagar dam, reduced electric tariff by 50 per cent, Rs 3,000 to college students as travel allowance, laptops and tablets to children upto higher secondary level.

In the end, he made the huge, jubilant gathering raise their hands in anticipation of BJP victory. (IANS)

