Good governance is a fundamental right, says Dr PK Mishra at National Human Rights meet

NEW DELHI: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, opened the National Conference on ‘Ensuring Everyday Essentials – Public Services and Dignity for All’ at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi by asserting that good governance itself must be regarded as a fundamental right.

He stressed that efficiency, transparency, grievance redressal and timely service delivery are not simply administrative functions but the very essence of human dignity in a democracy.

Speaking on World Human Rights Day — National Conference on Ensuring Everyday Essentials – Public Services and Dignity for All at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he reminded the gathering that the occasion is not merely ceremonial but a call to reflect on how dignity is experienced in everyday life, through access to food, water, shelter, education, justice and now also privacy, mobility, clean environment and digital inclusion.

Dr Mishra declared that good governance itself must be seen as a fundamental right. He stressed that efficiency, transparency, grievance redressal and timely service delivery are not simply administrative ideals but the very foundation of human dignity in a modern democracy. His keynote address coincided with World Human Rights Day, which he described as a moment not only of commemoration but of reflection on how dignity is experienced in everyday life.

Dr Mishra recalled Article 25(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, which guarantees the right to an adequate standard of living, including food, clothing, housing, medical care and social security in times of vulnerability. (IANS)

Also Read: Covid threat: PMO Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra reviews situation, calls for readiness of hospitals