India to Host Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi

The summit will bring together global health experts, policymakers, researchers, and traditional medicine practitioners to discuss integration, evidence-based practices, and the future of natural and indigenous healing systems. With Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Unani, and other ancient sciences deeply rooted in Indian heritage, the country continues to play a pivotal role in shaping global conversations on holistic healthcare.

Moreover, the Union Minister further adds, “The Ministry of Ayush will host an event dedicated to Ashwagandha, one of India’s most renowned and scientifically studied medicinal plants” The event is anticipated to bring to light the traditional medicinal importance.

It is anticipated that the event will strengthen international partnerships, inspire innovation, and reaffirm traditional medicine's increasing importance in modern health systems.