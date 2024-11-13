Goods Train Derails In Telenagana's Peddapally, Several Trains Cancelled

HYDERABAD: A goods train derailed near Raghavapur railway station in Telenagana's Peddapally district on Tuesday night at around 10 PM.

11 boogies of the train carrying iron ore from Ghaziabad towards Kazipet junction derailed, officials of South Railway informed on Wednesday.

This rail accident caused major disruptions to railway operations, with over 30 express trains affected as they were either cancelled or diverted following the derailment.

Rail traffic between Delhi and Chennai bore the brunt of the accident. Since the Delhi-Chennai route is one of the busiest corridors in the country, railway track restoration works have been expedited near Raghavapur where the goods train derailed.