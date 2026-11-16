Government Considers Extended Monsoon Session Ahead of December Winter Session

NEW DELHI: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, though the Union government has also considered the possibility of extending or reconvening the unprorogued Monsoon Session instead of a regular separate session, according to reliable sources. The government is expected to push for the constitutional amendment Bill linking women's reservation to Delimitation. The proposed legislation aims to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha to create more seats to accommodate the 33 per cent reservation for women. The Monsoon session was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, leaving it unprorogued for more than 90 days. The arrangement left open the option of an extended or special sitting to take up the proposed constitutional amendment at short notice. While an extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, convening a fresh session requires a minimum 14-day notice. (IANS)