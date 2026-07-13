Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, a day ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the government expected to outline its legislative agenda and the opposition parties likely to spell out the issues they intend to raise during the session.

The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, would begin at 11 am, officials said.

The government has a heavy legislative agenda, and several significant bills are expected to be taken up during the session.

The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and “splits” in recent weeks.

Trinamool Congress has witnessed turmoil after the defeat in the assembly polls, with 20 of its MPs having “merged with the National Citizens Party of India” . They have sought separate seating in the Lok Sabha. Three party MPs resigned their Rajya Sabha seats and have joined the BJP.

There has been further “split” in Shiv Sena (UBT) with six of the party’s MPs in the Lok Sabha joining Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Seven AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha had joined BJP earlier.

The Opposition is likely to raise the NEET-UG paper leak case and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on casualties in Operation Sindoor. The Congress has moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister. (ANI)

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