Opposition to raise NEET paper leak, Ram Temple ‘theft’ allegations during Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi: The opposition parties on Sunday said that they are planning to raise issues of NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the alleged irregularities in the donations made at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, among other topics, during the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 13. Talking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said: “Firstly, I don’t think the session will last more than 18-19 days. There should be meaningful discussions, and it should not be a 19-day session without any fruitful outcome, because the government neither takes accountability nor answers questions. There are several issues we want to raise, including the NEET issue, the alleged theft at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and rising inflation, which remains a major concern. Our party will primarily focus on these issues.” (IANS)

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