Government debunks reports on Finance Ministry printing NEET re-exam papers

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday dismissed media reports claiming that the Ministry of Finance's secured printing press may be used to print question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination, calling the claims fake.

In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check said reports circulating in sections of the media linking the Finance Ministry to printing of NEET-UG re-examination papers were incorrect.

"Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET-UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance," PIB Fact Check said. Labelling the claim as fake, the government clarified that the Finance Ministry is not involved in printing question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination. "Ministry of Finance is not printing the NEET-UG re-examination question papers," the fact-check unit said. (IANS)

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