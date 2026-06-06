NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Court to Decide Manisha Waghmare’s Bail on June 9

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order on Manisha Waghmare’s bail plea in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case for June 9. Waghmare, currently in judicial custody, is accused by the CBI of being a “conspirator” who obtained and circulated the leaked exam paper.

During the hearing, Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta heard submissions from Advocate Shreyas Gacche for Waghmare and Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh for the CBI. The agency alleged Waghmare collaborated with retired Chemistry teacher Prahalad Kulkarni to distribute the paper, further passing it to Dhananjay Lokhande of Pune. The CBI cited statements from students, bank records, and other evidence, claiming she received money in exchange for access to the paper.

The defence argued Waghmare worked as a certified educational consultant, earning commission by referring students to teachers. They noted no incriminating evidence or cash was recovered from her residence and sought bail on medical grounds, citing her vertigo and recent hospitalisation. The court asked the defence to submit a medical application, stating the jail hospital could handle her condition. (ANI)

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