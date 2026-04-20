Government delivers 53.5 lakh LPG cylinders in a day, 98% bookings go digital

New Delhi: Even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia raise concerns over global energy supply chains, the Centre on Sunday said domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue smoothly, with more than 53.5 lakh cylinders delivered in a single day, assuring citizens of uninterrupted fuel availability. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that despite global uncertainties, domestic LPG deliveries remain normal against bookings.

According to official data, over 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on April 18, 2026, with no reports of dry-outs at LPG distributorships.

The government has prioritised supply to households to ensure that essential cooking fuel remains accessible during the ongoing crisis.

Digital adoption has also increased significantly, with nearly 98 per cent of LPG bookings being made online, while over 93 per cent of deliveries are now authenticated through Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC) to prevent diversion.

On the supply side, the government has ensured 100 per cent availability for domestic LPG, PNG and CNG segments. For commercial LPG, priority allocation has been given to critical sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles and agriculture. Additionally, the supply of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders for migrant labourers has been doubled based on earlier consumption patterns in March.

To ease pressure on LPG demand, alternate fuels like kerosene and coal have been made available. The Ministry of Coal has directed major coal producers, including Coal India and Singareni Collieries, to increase allocations to states for distribution among small and medium consumers. (IANS)

Also Read: Over 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day, no dry-outs: Government