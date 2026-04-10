51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered daily: Centre

NEW DELHI: Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with more than 51.5 lakh cylinders delivered on April 8 despite disruptions in supply due to the West Asia crisis, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, and no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. The Delivery Authentication Code-based deliveries have risen to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level. More than 1.06 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders, used mainly by migrant workers, were also sold across the country against a daily average of 77,000 in February this year. Since March 23, about 10 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders have been sold. The public sector oil companies have strengthened surprise inspections and issued over 1,870 show-cause notices, imposed penalties on 189 LPG distributorships, and suspended 53 distributorships, the statement said. (IANS)

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