Government Explores Relief Measures to Boost Special Economic Zones Production

Anakapalli: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Saturday that the government is examining proposals to introduce relief measures aimed at boosting production in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Speaking during a visit to Brandix textile units in the Andhra Pradesh SEZ, Goyal said the ministry is exploring ways to promote excess capacities in these zones for use in India's domestic market.

"This will also serve as import substitution, as many goods entering India from other countries currently receive better benefits than SEZ supplies to domestic tariff areas," the minister explained. "We are trying to bridge that gap and are hopeful that output from all SEZs will increase significantly."

The minister, who was in Anakapalli to attend the CII Partnership Summit 2025, added that SEZ Commissioners from across the country have been instructed to hold a meeting next week. (ANI)

