Government suspends order mandating 60% free seat selection on flights

NEW DELHI: The government has suspended its earlier direction to airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight free of additional charge, which was set to come into effect from April 20. The Civil Aviation Ministry, in a communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said the matter had been reviewed following representations from the Federation of Indian Airlines and Akasa Air, which flagged operational and commercial implications of the provision, including its potential impact on fare structures and consistency with the prevailing deregulated tariff regime. The government noted that in view of the above, and pending a comprehensive examination of the issue, it has been decided that the provision relating to offering at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge shall be kept in abeyance till further orders. At present, 20 per cent of seats on a flight can be booked free of charge, while the remaining seats are subject to a fee. (IANS)

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