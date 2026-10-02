Government Unveils PNG Drive 3.0 to Boost Natural Gas Adoption and Clean Energy Transition

NEW DELHI: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the National PNG Drive 3.0 on Thursday with the aim of accelerating adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) to strengthen India's vision of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from around 6 per cent today, supporting cleaner, reliable and affordable energy.

The drive launched at the event celebrating the 20th Foundation Day of PNGRB, is being organised from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, the Drive, in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act, city gas distribution entities, public sector oil marketing companies and other stakeholders.

It aims to encourage the shift from LPG to PNG, and make better use of existing infrastructure.

The Minister said that the focus will be on activating dormant connections, maximising existing city gas distribution (CGD) networks, expanding PNG in semi-urban and rural areas, and connecting new consumers. (IANS)

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