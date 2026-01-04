Government will take strict action: Himachal CM on college student death row

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday assured that the government "will take strict action" against the alleged accused over the death of a 19-year-old second-year government college student in Dharamshala under suspicious circumstances, amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment.

The Chief Minister said he had "immediately suspended" the professor based on the victims' statement.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "I have taken a decision based on the statement by the girl from Dharamshala. The professor she has alleged against will be immediately suspended, and I have also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Our government will take strict action against whoever are involved in the matter." A 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the death amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. In a post on X, NCW shared, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an extremely serious incident related to ragging, physical harassment, and sexual harassment at the Government Degree College in Dharamshala, in which a 19-year-old female student died during treatment. The Commission strongly condemns this heinous, inhuman, and reprehensible act, which is a gross violation of the student's life, dignity, and rights, and highlights the serious failure of the security mechanism in educational campuses."

Further, the Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has also taken cognisance of the death amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment. (ANI)

